UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

