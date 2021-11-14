UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.