UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Viasat worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 369,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after buying an additional 313,550 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

