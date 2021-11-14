UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Outfront Media worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

