UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vroom worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

