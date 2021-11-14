UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

