UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,929 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $17,695,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.