UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,439 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

