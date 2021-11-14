UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,544 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

SPSC opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

