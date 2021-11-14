UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $5,031,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,897. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

