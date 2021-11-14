UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 460,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 28.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,555,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

