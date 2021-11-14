UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

