UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 81,054 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,676 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

DHC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $817.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

