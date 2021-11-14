UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $1,944,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $17,478,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $2,144,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

