Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.67 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00001962 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $365.28 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,837.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $674.64 or 0.01024710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00272640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00249006 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00055998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00028511 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.