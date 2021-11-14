UMA Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $16.41 or 0.00024885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $63.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,157,062 coins and its circulating supply is 63,724,410 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

