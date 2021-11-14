Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.58% of Umpqua worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

