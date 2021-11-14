United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of United Community Banks worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.