United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

