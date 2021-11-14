Uquid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $192.86 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $19.29 or 0.00030158 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $192.86 million and $7.28 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00220191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00086047 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.