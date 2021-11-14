Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 91,671.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 311,070 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,163,000 after buying an additional 254,935 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UE opened at $18.40 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

