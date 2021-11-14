USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. USDK has a market cap of $28.71 million and $161.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

