Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Utrust has a total market cap of $199.52 million and $9.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00220799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00085921 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.