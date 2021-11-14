V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 309,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.70 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

