v.systems (VSYS) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $52.72 million and $4.22 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,340,207,760 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416,599,296 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

