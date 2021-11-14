VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Financial Analysis

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10%

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.37 -$48.18 million $0.74 5.22 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.24 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.60

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 4 0 2.30

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

