Vabble (VAB) One Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1.51 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00220545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00085838 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

