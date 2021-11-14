Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 88,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

