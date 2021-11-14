Validity Hits Market Cap of $34.79 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00012215 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $42,946.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.66 or 0.00658872 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,441,875 coins and its circulating supply is 4,439,682 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

