Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 45.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 264,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.16 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

