Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

