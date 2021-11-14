Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

