Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 619,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

DAWN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

