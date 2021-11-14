Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of XBiotech worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XBiotech by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 203,157 shares of company stock worth $2,760,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.52.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.