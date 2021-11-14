Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Inotiv worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $13,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 182.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $884.91 million, a P/E ratio of -138.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

