Vanguard Group Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of Information Services Group worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $9.56 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

