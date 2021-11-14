Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Enel Américas worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

