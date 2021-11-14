Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.55% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $123,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $74,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

