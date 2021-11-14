Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 109,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 614,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

