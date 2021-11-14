Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,476.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $16,476.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $14.46 or 0.00021971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

