VAULT Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00010628 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 0% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1,453.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,112 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

