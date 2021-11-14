VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. VeChain has a market cap of $9.97 billion and approximately $442.95 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010404 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009946 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

