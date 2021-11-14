Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,429.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.67 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.98. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,396. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

