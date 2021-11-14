Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,396. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $317.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.98. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

