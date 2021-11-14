Veil Trading 25% Lower This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,307.69 or 0.99307754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00350379 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00526631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00182821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008911 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

