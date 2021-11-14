Velo3D Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Velo3D in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Velo3D stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $2,511,000.

Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

