Verasity (VRA) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $279.92 million and approximately $53.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001399 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.