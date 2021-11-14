Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 81,057.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $463,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $216.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $217.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

