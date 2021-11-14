Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $216.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

