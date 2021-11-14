Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

